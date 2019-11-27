-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Fort St John Huskies on the road this Thursday to Fairview

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Thursday, November 28, as they take on the Fairview Flyers.

The last time these two teams met was at the NWJHL Showcase on November 10 in Grande Prairie.

In that game, the Huskies beat the Flyers with a strong lead of 8-1.

Previous to the Showcase, the Huskies had visited Fairview on November 2 where the Pups fell 2-1 in overtime.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies are in first place with 13 wins, three losses, and two overtime losses, while the Flyers are in fourth place with 10 wins, eight losses, and one overtime loss.

The Huskies vs the Fairview Flyers is this Thursday, November 28, in Fairview. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

Then this Saturday, November 30, the Huskies will be home for the Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game.

