Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend.

Tonight, Friday, November 1, the Huskies will be visiting their Alaska Highway rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The last time the Pups met with the Canucks was at a home game, on October 18, where the Huskies managed to beat the Canucks with an overtime win of 6-5.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies and the Canucks are evenly tied for first place with 7 wins, 3 losses, and 1 overtime loss.

The Huskies vs Canucks takes place tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies are off to Fairview as they take on the Flyers.

The last time the Huskies met with the Flyers was at a home game on October 26. The Huskies won that game 4-3.

Currently, the Fairview Flyers sit in third place in the NWJHL Division Standings.

The Huskies vs the Flyers is this Saturday in Fairview, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.