Fort St John Huskies shutout North Peace Navigators at home on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Sunday afternoon as they were host to the North Peace Navigators.

This was the Huskies’ second game of a two-game home series against the Navigators.

At 6:20 into the game, Jared Winkel would score a goal on the Navigators, with assists by Brady Marzocco and Oscar Burgess, making the score 1-0.

There would be no more scoring throughout the remainder of the first period.

Then at 2:33 into the second period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal, with a double assist by Ivan Jasbec and Jared Loewen, making the score 2-0 over the Navigators.

The next goal would come at 8:48 remaining in the frame as Aiden Tegart would score one on the Navs, with an assist by Connor Kindrat, making it a lead of 3-0.

Then with 3:25 remaining in the second period, Nils Nemec would score a goal, with an assist by Logan Kimmie, making the score 4-0 over the Navigators.

In the third period, there would be no more scoring from either team, making the final score 4-0 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies will be home on Saturday, November 23, as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.