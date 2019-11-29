Fort St John Huskies to host DC Jr Canucks this Saturday as part of Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home tomorrow night, Saturday, November 30, as they take on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

This will be a special game as the Huskies host a Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

After the Huskies’ first goal, fans can toss their teddy bear onto the ice.

- Advertisement -

Hockey fans are being asked to bring a new teddy bear, wrapped in plastic or a shopping bag, to keep it from becoming dampened or soiled by the snow on the ice surface.

Also going on during the game, Mighty Peace Brewing will be selling beverages with $1.00 from every purchase going to support men’s health and the Hospital Foundation.

There will also be 50/50 draws and a quarter of gate admission will go towards the Foundation.

The Huskies vs the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks is this Saturday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Sunday, December 1, the Huskies will be holding their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive campaign.