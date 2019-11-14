Fort St John Huskies to host Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game on November 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Since the Fort St. John Senior Flyers have taken a year of absence from playing, the Fort St. John Huskies are carrying on a tradition.

On November 30, the Huskies will be hosting a Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

For many years, the Flyers hosted the annual Teddy Bear Toss but the Huskies Organization has decided to take on the event to continue to fill a need for the Salvation Army.

After the Huskies’ first goal, fans can toss their teddy bear onto the ice.

Hockey fans are being asked to bring a new teddy bear, wrapped in plastic or a shopping bag, to keep it from becoming dampened or soiled by the snow on the ice surface.

Also during the November 30 game, Mighty Peace Brewing will be selling beverages with $1.00 from every purchase going to support men’s health and the Hospital Foundation.

There will also be 50/50 draws and a quarter of gate admission will go towards the Foundation.

For more information and for updates, you can visit the Fort St. John Huskies’ Facebook page.