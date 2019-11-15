Fort St John Huskies to host North Peace Navigators in two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home this weekend for a two-game series as part of regular season NWJHL action.

In this home game series, the Huskies will be host to the North Peace Navigators.

Last weekend, the Huskies had an outstanding performance at the NWJHL Showcase as they were able to win both games with strong scores of 9-2 over the Sexsmith Vipers and 8-1 over the Fairview Flyers.

- Advertisement -

Currently, in the Division Standings, the Huskies are sitting in first place with 22 points, while the Navigators are in a close second place with 21 points.

The first home game of the weekend for the Huskies vs. the Navigators is Saturday, November 16, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the Huskies will take on the Navigators once again with puck drop at 2:00 p.m.

All games will be taking place at the North Peace Arena.