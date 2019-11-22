Fort St. John Huskies to host Sexsmith Vipers this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home this weekend for one game as they take on the Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies met with the Vipers was at the NWJHL Showcase on November 9 in Grande Prairie.

During that game, the Huskies managed to crush the Vipers with a strong final score of 9-2. Also during the Showcase, the Pups won 8-1 over the Fairview Flyers.

Since the Showcase, the Huskies have continued their winning streak last weekend, November 16 and 17, with two wins of 7-1 and 4-0 over the North Peace Navigators.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies are in first place with 12 wins, three losses, and two overtime losses, while the Vipers sit in last place with four wins and 11 losses.

The Huskies vs the Vipers takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 23, at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.