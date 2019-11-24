-8.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Sports

Fort St John Huskies win at home on Saturday night over Sexsmith Vipers

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Homeless count presentation at Council brings visibility.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Homelessness Services Association of B.C. (HSABC) made a presentation to Council...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John RCMP remind you to lock it so you don’t lose it.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP are reminding the driving public to lock their vehicles when...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

November is Adoption Awareness Month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - November was proclaimed Adoption Awareness month in Fort St. John by Mayor...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night as they were host to the Sexsmith Vipers.

The game did not exactly start in the Huskies’ favour as Dean Whitcomb would receive a penalty at 7:06 into the game. This would be taken advantage of by the Vipers, making the score 1-0.

Then later on in the first period, the Huskies would start to come alive as they would score three goals before the time had expired.

- Advertisement -

Alex Nimmo would score the Huskies’ first goal at 2:50 remaining in the frame, with assists by Connor Kindrat and Dean Whitcomb, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then with 2:16 left in the period, Alex Nimmo would score his second goal of the night, with a double assist by Dean Whitcomb and Gary Loewen, making the score 2-1 over the Vipers.

To make the Huskies’ lead even stronger, Ivan Jasbec would score a goal on the Vipers at 1:36 remaining, with assists by Nils Nemec and Joel Bourgeois, making it a lead of 3-1 over Sexsmith as they headed into the second period.

At 2:04 into the second frame, the Vipers would score a goal on the Pups, making the score 3-2.

24 seconds later, the Huskies would respond to the Vipers with a goal by Nick Loewen, with assists by Brady Marzocco and Connor Kindrat, making the score 4-2.

Then at 7:15 into the period, the Vipers would score a goal on the Pups, making the score closer at 4-3.

A little later at 6:48 remaining in the second frame, Cooper Willms would receive a two-minute penalty. Once again, the Vipers would take advantage of the power play, making the score tied at four apiece.

Then with 5:27 remaining in the period, Nick Loewen would score his second goal of the night, with assists by Brady Marzocco and Connor Kindrat, making the lead 5-4 over the Vipers.

At 47 seconds into the third period, Oscar Burgess would make a short-handed goal on the Vipers, with an assist by Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 6-4.

Then with 6:23 remaining in the period, Gary Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Alex Nimmo, making the final score 7-4 over Sexsmith.

Up next, the Huskies hit the road on Thursday, November 28, as they take on the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

Following the Thursday night road game, the Huskies will be home on Saturday, November 30, as they take on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for a special Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Previous article‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win on the road over Fort Mac Barons

More Articles Like This

NEBC Bantam Trackers win bronze at tournament in Swift Current

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Bantam Trackers were in Swift Current, Saskatchewan over the weekend, November 22 to the 24,...
Read more

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer in Vancouver for Provincials, Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior boys soccer team had a great showing this past weekend at the AAA Provincial Championships...
Read more

NEBC Peewee Predators in Calgary for Wickfest 2019

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Peewee Predators were on the road to Calgary over the weekend, November 22 to...
Read more

Northeast BC Midget and Bantam Predators in Penticton for Fire and Ice Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget and Bantam Predators were on the road to Penticton over the weekend, November...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv