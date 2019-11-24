Fort St John Huskies win at home on Saturday night over Sexsmith Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night as they were host to the Sexsmith Vipers.

The game did not exactly start in the Huskies’ favour as Dean Whitcomb would receive a penalty at 7:06 into the game. This would be taken advantage of by the Vipers, making the score 1-0.

Then later on in the first period, the Huskies would start to come alive as they would score three goals before the time had expired.

Alex Nimmo would score the Huskies’ first goal at 2:50 remaining in the frame, with assists by Connor Kindrat and Dean Whitcomb, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then with 2:16 left in the period, Alex Nimmo would score his second goal of the night, with a double assist by Dean Whitcomb and Gary Loewen, making the score 2-1 over the Vipers.

To make the Huskies’ lead even stronger, Ivan Jasbec would score a goal on the Vipers at 1:36 remaining, with assists by Nils Nemec and Joel Bourgeois, making it a lead of 3-1 over Sexsmith as they headed into the second period.

At 2:04 into the second frame, the Vipers would score a goal on the Pups, making the score 3-2.

24 seconds later, the Huskies would respond to the Vipers with a goal by Nick Loewen, with assists by Brady Marzocco and Connor Kindrat, making the score 4-2.

Then at 7:15 into the period, the Vipers would score a goal on the Pups, making the score closer at 4-3.

A little later at 6:48 remaining in the second frame, Cooper Willms would receive a two-minute penalty. Once again, the Vipers would take advantage of the power play, making the score tied at four apiece.

Then with 5:27 remaining in the period, Nick Loewen would score his second goal of the night, with assists by Brady Marzocco and Connor Kindrat, making the lead 5-4 over the Vipers.

At 47 seconds into the third period, Oscar Burgess would make a short-handed goal on the Vipers, with an assist by Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 6-4.

Then with 6:23 remaining in the period, Gary Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Alex Nimmo, making the final score 7-4 over Sexsmith.

Up next, the Huskies hit the road on Thursday, November 28, as they take on the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

Following the Thursday night road game, the Huskies will be home on Saturday, November 30, as they take on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for a special Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.