Fort St John Huskies win Saturday night home game over DC Junior Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night, November 30, as they were host to the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

This game was a special edition as it was the Huskies’ Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game.

At 7:31 into the game, the Teddy Bears were tossed onto the ice as Gary Loewen would score the Huskies’ first goal, with an assist by Dean Whitcomb, making the score 1-0 over the Canucks.

The next Huskies goal would come at 6:43 remaining in the period as Joel Bourgeois would score one on the Canucks, with an assist by Cayden Franette, making it a lead of 2-0.

Then with 2:50 left in the frame, Gary Loewen would score his second goal of the night, with assists by Logan Kimmie and Connor Kindrat, making the score 3-0 over Dawson Creek as they headed into the second period.

At 30 seconds into the second period, the Canucks would manage to score a goal on the Pups, making the score 3-1.

Later on in the frame, the Huskies would start a scoring streak which saw them score three goals within a time frame of two minutes and 11 seconds. This would make the score 6-1 for the Huskies at the end of the second period.

In the third period, the Huskies began to struggle to maintain a strong lead as the Canucks would score a series of three goals throughout the period, eventually making the score 6-4.

But the Huskies were able to keep the Canucks away from getting closer in score as at 10 seconds remaining in the game, Alex Nimmo would score on an empty, with an assist by Aiden Tegart, making the final score 7-4 over the Canucks.

The Huskies have now won seven games in a row and remain in first place in the NWJHL Division Standings.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road, on December 7, to Grande Prairie as they take on the JDA County Kings. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.