Fort St. John Operation Christmas Child Event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Operation Christmas Child Group is holding its packing shoebox event for children around the world living in impoverished conditions.

Saturday, November 16th, 2019, volunteers are getting together in the basement of the Peace Lutheran Church located at 9812 – 108th Ave at 10:00 AM to pack shoeboxes full of gifts that will be delivered to children.

Crystal Holden, Volunteer Regional Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child of the Fort St. John Operation Christmas Child Group shares, a question she is asked, do the boxes actually get to children in which she replies, yes indeed, the boxes are hand-delivered by teams of people.

- Advertisement -

Holden goes on to say, this year, Canada is sending boxes to eight different countries, as Operation Christmas Child is part of the international non-profit organization called Samaritans Purse.

The group is still collecting donations and is lacking items for older kids like sunglasses, hair items, soccer balls with pumps, jewellery, flashlights and batteries. The group does not accept liquids, candy, knives or war toys.

It is so wonderful to help children in this way. For most of these children – it is the only gift they will receive in their lifetime, shares Holden this is an incredible opportunity to share hope, peace and prosperity

To date, since it’s beginning in 1993, over 167 million Shoeboxes have been delivered to children hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease and famine.

Shoeboxes also can be picked up and dropped off anytime at The Dollar Tree, Homesteader Health Foods, or Hard Edge Sports (in the Pomeroy centre).

For a link to the FB Group; CLICK HERE