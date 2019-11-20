Fort St John Petroleum Association hosts 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held its 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel, from November 14 to the 16, at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

The Bonspiel featured a number of events that included a ‘Rock the Hole’ event, music and dance, along with a banquet.

Winning the A Event at this year’s Bonspiel was the Big League Utilities team which consisted of Blain Alexander, Doug Kimmie, Rhynn Eggers, and Mike Farquharson.

Advertisement

Champions for the B Event were the NALCO team which included Clint Giesbrecht, Gary Felix, Jeff Campbell, and Peter Bergen.

A list of the other Event Champions can be found below:

C Event:

Tundra Process Solutions

Skip: Kevin Hrab

3rd: Troy Hebert

2nd: Burke Forster

Lead: Chris Spencer

D Event:

Brad Brain Financial

Skip: Ian Titley

3rd: Jeff Holland

2nd: Austin Schmidt

Lead: Brad Brain

E Event:

IMI Critical Engineering

Skip: Dave Nurcombe

3rd: Reid von Hollen

2nd: Chris Pelley

Lead: Traelen Ollenberger