Fort St John Petroleum Association hosts 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held its 59th Annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel, from November 14 to the 16, at the Fort St. John Curling Club.
The Bonspiel featured a number of events that included a ‘Rock the Hole’ event, music and dance, along with a banquet.
Winning the A Event at this year’s Bonspiel was the Big League Utilities team which consisted of Blain Alexander, Doug Kimmie, Rhynn Eggers, and Mike Farquharson.
Champions for the B Event were the NALCO team which included Clint Giesbrecht, Gary Felix, Jeff Campbell, and Peter Bergen.
A list of the other Event Champions can be found below:
C Event:
Tundra Process Solutions
Skip: Kevin Hrab
3rd: Troy Hebert
2nd: Burke Forster
Lead: Chris Spencer
D Event:
Brad Brain Financial
Skip: Ian Titley
3rd: Jeff Holland
2nd: Austin Schmidt
Lead: Brad Brain
E Event:
IMI Critical Engineering
Skip: Dave Nurcombe
3rd: Reid von Hollen
2nd: Chris Pelley
Lead: Traelen Ollenberger