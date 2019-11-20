Fort St John ranks 31st for Canada’s Most Dangerous Places

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MacLean’s Magazine has released its list for Canada’s Most Dangerous Places for 2020.

When it comes to overall crime, Fort St. John ranks 31st when compared to the total of 237 cities that were included in the list. This ranking is up from 33rd place in the 2019 list.

For violent crime, Fort St. John ranks in 18th place, which is up from 36th place one year ago.

For overall crime in neighbouring Northeastern B.C. cities, Dawson Creek places 13th, with Prince George sitting at 14th place.

For violent crime, Dawson Creek sits at 24th place while Prince George ranks 19th.

According to MacLean’s, the rankings are based on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index which looks at the volume and severity of crime against national averages over the last five years.

The full list can be found at macleans.ca.