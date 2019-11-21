Fort St John RCMP look to return recovered items to rightful owners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return a couple of recovered stolen items to the rightful owners.

On November 12, RCMP received a report of a group of individuals wearing dark clothing standing around what appeared to be a pile of tires, in the area of 96 Street and 98A Avenue.

Police attended the area and located five tires on rims but the individuals were gone. All tires and rims are of the same brand.

Then on November 19, RCMP received information which led to the seizure of a stolen snowblower.

For any of the listed stolen items, the RCMP say the owner must provide a description, colour, make, model, serial number or proof of purchase in order to have the items returned.

If you have any information regarding these items, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.