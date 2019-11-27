Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin Lequyer who was reported missing by his mother.

Braytin was last seen Friday November 22nd, 2019 at a residence near Old Fort, BC. Braytin is considered a high risk missing person and frontline officers continue to investigate.

Braytin is described as:

6’4″ tall

Short brown hair

Brown eyes

Thin build

Braytin was last seen wearing a blue work coat with reflective stripes, a black hoodie, blue jeans and green rubber boots.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information about Braytin Lequyer or where he might be, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.