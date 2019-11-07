4.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A Remembrance Day Ceremony of years past. File Photo
Home News Fort St John Remembrance Day Parade and Service taking place Monday, November...
News

Fort St John Remembrance Day Parade and Service taking place Monday, November 11

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John would like to advise residents and drivers of a street closure that is scheduled to take place this weekend.

On Monday, November 11, the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting the annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service.

According to City Staff, the parade will be starting at 10:00 a.m. from the cenotaph on 102 Street and 105 Avenue, marching past the Royal Canadian Legion to City Hall and returning to the cenotaph.

As part of the parade route, a section of 102 Street will be closed to traffic between 104 and 106 Avenue, along with 105 Avenue between 100 and 102 Street, and 100 Street by City Hall.

The Fort St. John Remembrance Day Parade Route. Source City of Fort St. John

These sections of the streets will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Following the Parade, a Service will be taking place inside the Legion.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP advise drug lab analysis yields concerning results
Next articleNatural gas power station going ahead: Saskatchewan government

RECENT STORIES

News

Public input sought to help B.C. prepare for climate change

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is asking British Columbians for public input to help develop a new strategy...
Read more
Energy News

Natural gas power station going ahead: Saskatchewan government

Canadian Press -
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says a plan to build a natural gas power station in Moose Jaw is...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP advise drug lab analysis yields concerning results

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP GIS Drug Section has received laboratory analysis results on drugs seized by...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Chamber of Commerce Call for Nominations

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is seeking individuals interested in serving on the Board of...

Senator Richard Neufeld has reached his retirement

Local Figure Skater on the road this weekend to Kelowna for...

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing man

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.