Fort St John Remembrance Day Parade and Service taking place Monday, November 11

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John would like to advise residents and drivers of a street closure that is scheduled to take place this weekend.

On Monday, November 11, the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting the annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service.

According to City Staff, the parade will be starting at 10:00 a.m. from the cenotaph on 102 Street and 105 Avenue, marching past the Royal Canadian Legion to City Hall and returning to the cenotaph.

As part of the parade route, a section of 102 Street will be closed to traffic between 104 and 106 Avenue, along with 105 Avenue between 100 and 102 Street, and 100 Street by City Hall.

These sections of the streets will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Following the Parade, a Service will be taking place inside the Legion.