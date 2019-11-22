Fort St. John Santa Claus Parade

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff of the city of Fort St. John are gearing up for this year’s Santa Claus Parade.

Saturday, December 7th this year Santa Claus parade will showcase between 40 to 60 floats decorated and in full Christmas Spirit travelling down 100th Street. Volunteer judges will select the top three floats.

This year, the Santa Claus Parade events will be different, as the 2020 BC Winter Games will be joining the celebrations with the 2020 BC Winter Games Torch light-up.

The schedule of events for Saturday, December 7, 2019, is as follows;

4:00 pm – Parade Marshalling

5:00 pm – Parade begins

5:30 pm – Park Festivities begin at Centennial Park (hot dogs, hot chocolate, bonfire, etc.)

6:15 pm – (this time may vary depending on when the parade ends) – Opening Remarks and BC 2020 Games remarks

6:30 pm – Christmas Tree and Torch Light-up Ceremony (countdown) and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The deadline for Parade Application entries is Friday, November 29, 2019, at 8 pm.

This event would not be possible without the support from partners and sponsors. If you are interested in joining the festivities please contact 250-794-3284 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca

