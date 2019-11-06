Fort St John Women’s Soccer League holds 2019-2020 season opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Last weekend, November 1 to 3, was the 2019-2020 season opener for the Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League the Kids Fieldhouse Arena in Fort St. John.

Taking part in the season opener were 11 women soccer teams competing in divisions such as competitive and recreation.

Taking part in the competitive division included teams KBRD Mean Green, Murray GM, Prospect, and Altagas.

Taking part in the recreational division included teams Murray GM, Rebel, Shattered Wings, Canfor, Stripes, Goal Diggers and Highmark.

KBRD Mean Green managed to win over the Murray GM in the competitive division.

In the recreational division, Murray GM beat the Rebels to win the division.