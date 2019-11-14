Freezing Rain warning issued for the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the North Peace.

Before you head out on area highways, you can see current conditions at www.drivebc.ca.

Issued at 2019-11-14 22:31 UTC by Environment Canada:

Freezing rain warning issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Moist warm air aloft combined with cold temperatures at the surface is producing freezing rain near Fort St John. The freezing rain is expected to taper off this evening as the moist air moves away.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.