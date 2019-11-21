Gardner unable to take part in PBR Dawson Creek, competing in Regina that weekend

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Professional Bull Riding Canadian Touring Pro Division is taking place on November 30 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

Many top Canadian Cowboys will be competing at the PBR Dawson Creek, except hometown cowboy Jake Gardner.

Gardner was originally scheduled to compete at this event but will now not be able to attend due to a scheduling conflict. Instead, Gardner will be in Regina that weekend for the Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals.

Currently, in the PBR standings, Gardner is in seventh place with over $19,400 in winnings.

In August, Gardner travelled to Brazil for a PBR event and managed to place in third place at the Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo. He also was able to recently win All-Around Cowboy at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer.

Gardner has qualified for both bull riding and steer wrestling for the Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals.

Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
