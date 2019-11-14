Getting into the Christmas Spirit by Supporting FSJ Stray Animals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Second Annual Pre Christmas Market took place on November 9 at the Charlie Lake Community Hall.

The Hall was filled with a variety of local vendors, making for some excellent Christmas shopping.

In addition to being a fun outing, keeping residents out of the snow, the event was also a fun opportunity to support a great cause.

Each vendor at this event donated door prizes, and tickets for the prizes were only $2 each or three for $5.

Proceeds from these ticket sales all went to the Fort St John Spay and Neuter Clinic. The event attracted quite the crowd for more reasons than one.

Each year the coordinators of this event choose a cause to generously support during the Holiday Season.

After all what better way to embrace the giving season?