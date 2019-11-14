-5.4 C
Fort St. John
News

Getting into the Christmas Spirit by Supporting FSJ Stray Animals

by: Tiffany Phelan

on

16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Second Annual Pre Christmas Market took place on November 9 at the Charlie Lake Community Hall.

The Hall was filled with a variety of local vendors, making for some excellent Christmas shopping.

In addition to being a fun outing, keeping residents out of the snow, the event was also a fun opportunity to support a great cause.

Each vendor at this event donated door prizes, and tickets for the prizes were only $2 each or three for $5.

Proceeds from these ticket sales all went to the Fort St John Spay and Neuter Clinic. The event attracted quite the crowd for more reasons than one.

Each year the coordinators of this event choose a cause to generously support during the Holiday Season.

After all what better way to embrace the giving season?

Previous articleProvince moving forward with plans for aging Taylor Bridge
Avatar
Tiffany Phelan

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Province moving forward with plans for aging Taylor Bridge

Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Province has announced that it is moving forward with plans to find long-term solutions for the aging Taylor Bridge. Given the...
Read more
News

School District 59 and 60 to receive funding for youth trades training

Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of Apprenticeship Recognition Month, the Province has announced that it will be investing in thousands of youth, women and under-represented...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv