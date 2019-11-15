Grand Opening of BC Hydro’s Passive House Apartments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro’s Passive House Apartments are now complete and will offer the residents of Fort St. John fifty new affordable rental housing units.

BC Hydro shares the building, which has been under construction since 2017, contains five wheelchair accessible units, 35 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units within a six-story wood-framed structure.

Mayor Lori Ackerman, MLA Dan Davies and other dignitaries were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a tour of the new building.

The units are designed to be bright and spacious with large windows that provide a lot of natural light and features that meet Passive House standards such as energy efficiency, highly insulated walls and a building orientation that optimizes solar gain. This building is the most significant certified Passive House in B.C.

BC Hydro has provided funding to reduce building costs, and BC Housing was responsible for the development, construction, management and ongoing operation of the building.

During the construction period of the Site C project, up to 40 of the units are available to rent by BC Hydro employees and their families. BC Hydro shares, 25 of the units have already been rented, and 25 units are available for immediate use for affordable housing. Once Site C is complete, all 50 units become available for low and moderate-income households.

Legacy benefits are a commitment from BC Hydro for Fort St. John and the Peace Region.

Part of the Site C projects environmental approval is the provision of affordable rental housing in Fort St. John as well as a Community Agreement with the City of Fort St. John.