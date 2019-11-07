4.2 C
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP advise drug lab analysis yields concerning results

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP GIS Drug Section has received laboratory analysis results on drugs seized by police during various occurrences over the last year.

According to the results, substances initially believed to be cocaine and heroin have returned as a variety of different compositions, which includes some of the following such as:

  • Heroin, Fentanyl and Caffeine
  • Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Caffeine
  • Fentanyl and Caffeine

Police say each of these combinations contain strong opiates that can be highly addictive.

According to RCMP, drug misuse can often lead to harmful side effects including overdoses.

There is an increased risk when different drugs are combined with each other, or with alcohol, and when the user is unaware of the content of the drugs they are consuming.

If you witness a drug overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately and provide whatever assistance possible.

Scott Brooks
