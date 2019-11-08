Grande Prairie RCMP advise traffic delays on Highway 43 at Smoky Hill

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are advising motorists of significant traffic delays on Highway 43, near the Smoky Hill.

According to RCMP, the westbound lanes of Highway 43 are currently backed up.

Police say numerous tractor-trailer units have been unable to make it up the Smoky Hill due to icy roads, while others have slid off the pavement.

No injuries have been reported.

RCMP say highway maintenance crews and tow truck operators are working in the area to assist in clearing the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in this area.

The roadways in and around Grande Prairie are currently icy and snow-covered. RCMP are asking the public to avoid travel unless necessary.