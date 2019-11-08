-7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP advise traffic delays on Highway 43 at Smoky Hill
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP advise traffic delays on Highway 43 at Smoky Hill

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are advising motorists of significant traffic delays on Highway 43, near the Smoky Hill.

According to RCMP, the westbound lanes of Highway 43 are currently backed up.

Police say numerous tractor-trailer units have been unable to make it up the Smoky Hill due to icy roads, while others have slid off the pavement.

No injuries have been reported.

RCMP say highway maintenance crews and tow truck operators are working in the area to assist in clearing the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in this area.

The roadways in and around Grande Prairie are currently icy and snow-covered. RCMP are asking the public to avoid travel unless necessary.

An update will be provided once the backlog of vehicles on Highway 43 is clear.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleEmployment at Site C Project sees decrease during the month of September

RECENT STORIES

News

Employment at Site C Project sees decrease during the month of September

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the...
Read more
Energy News

Perpetual Energy cuts 25% of workforce to deal with lower commodity prices

Canadian Press -
Calgary-based oil and gas producer Perpetual Energy Inc. says it has cut 25 per cent of its workforce in...
Read more
News

RCMP search for man wanted in B.C. and Alberta

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man. According to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

PETRONAS Canada donates $50,000 to United Way of Northern B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - PETRONAS Canada presented the United Way of Northern B.C. with a $50,000 donation on November 6. According to Mahvish Parvez,...

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate incident that left vehicle damaged

ARC Resources Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results...

BC Hydro will be conduct controlled burning of debris as part...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.