Thursday, November 7, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP alert drivers of poor road conditions

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are warning residents of poor road conditions, and reminding motorists to slow down and adjust their driving.

According to RCMP, due to the recent rain, snow, and freezing temperatures, roadways are icy and snow-covered. Reduced visibility may also be expected.

RCMP suggest drivers consider the following tips:

  • Ensure all windows, side mirrors, and lights are properly and completely cleared of snow.
  • Help others see you – make sure your lights are turned on.
  • Reduce your speed and give yourself more time to slow and stop.
  • Listen to the radio for updated road and weather reports.
  • Plan extra time to get to your destination.
  • Be prepared for changing road and weather conditions. Pack blankets or a winter survival kit, especially if you are planning a trip outside of town.

Police say winter weather conditions pose challenges and safety risks for all motorists and pedestrians on the roads and that exercising extra caution assists all residents in arriving at their destinations safely.

Scott Brooks
