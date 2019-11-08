Grande Prairie RCMP investigate incident that left vehicle damaged

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a vehicle was damaged outside of The Great Northern Casino in Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, on October 25, at approximately 2:00 a.m., three males were seen jumping on a car in the parking lot of the Casino.

Police say witnesses reported all three males had departed the nearby Den Pub minutes earlier. The vehicle was damaged significantly.

It is reported that all three suspects departed in a four-door, black Toyota Camry, driving eastbound.

Description of Suspects:

Suspect # 1: black shirt, black & white hat, blue jeans

Suspect # 2: white hooded sweater, blue jeans

Suspect # 3: brown pants, white shoes

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.