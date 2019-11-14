-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Grande Prairie RCMP lay 30 charges during recent Traffic Operation

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie Municipal Traffic Unit conducted a traffic operation with a focus on distracted driving and occupant restraints.

During a traffic operation on November 6, RCMP say a total of 30 charges were laid.

According to RCMP, previously, the unit conducted similar operations on September 13 and October 1 both resulting in over 20 charges laid on each date.

Drivers are being reminded that the current specified penalty for a distracted driving offence is $287.00 in addition to three demerit points applied on the date of conviction.

Current legislation dictates that 15 or more accumulated demerit points, or eight for a Novice/GDL driver, within a period of two years will result in a licence suspension.

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public to contribute to safer roads in their community by modelling safe driving behaviours.

Scott Brooks

