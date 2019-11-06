Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2

UPDATE – Grande Prairie RCMP advise that Highway 2 has now re-opened to traffic in all directions.

RCMP and other emergency services are no longer on scene. RCMP continue to investigate this collision. An update will be provided when additional information becomes available.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are reporting that they, along with EMS and Fire, are currently on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2, north of Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, approximately 20 vehicles have been involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, north of Emerson Trail.

Police say both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2 are currently blocked and that detours have been established.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or reroute via Emerson Trail.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when available.