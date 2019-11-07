Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old Robert Heard.

According to RCMP, Heard was last seen in Grande Prairie in September.

Heard is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

approx. 5’9″ in height

Police say there is a concern for his well-being and they would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Heard’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.