Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Clayton Paquette.

According to RCMP, Paquette was last seen in Grande Prairie on November 26.

Paquette is described as:

  • Indigenous
  • 6’2″/ 244lbs
  • short black hair, brown eyes
RCMP say there is a concern for his well-being and would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have information regarding Paquette’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

