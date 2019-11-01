Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Sarah Thayer.
According to RCMP, Thayer was last seen in Grande Prairie on October 13.
Thayer is described as:
- 5’6″/115 lbs
- Blonde hair
Police say there is a concern for her well-being. RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.
Anyone with information regarding Thayer’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.