Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Sarah Thayer.

According to RCMP, Thayer was last seen in Grande Prairie on October 13.

Thayer is described as:

5’6″/115 lbs

Blonde hair

Police say there is a concern for her well-being. RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Thayer’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.