Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kayla Oakes.

According to RCMP, Oakes was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on November 19.

Oakes is described as:

· 5’3″/130lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, white shoes, and a multicoloured backpack

Police say there is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Oakes’ whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.