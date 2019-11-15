5.2 C
Fort St. John

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects in break and enter

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
NewsRegional

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a break and enter to a business in Bezanson.

According to RCMP, on the morning of October 26 at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter to the Bezanson General Store.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the business and then fled the location with approximately $3,500 of tobacco products, heading south in a truck.

- Advertisement -

The two male suspects are described as:

Suspect #1:

  • male, appears younger in age
  • wearing black pants & black hooded sweater, with white PUMA logo on front, white shoes, light coloured cap, gloves

Suspect #2:

  • male, appears older & Caucasian
  • wearing black hooded sweater, blue jeans, dark coloured footwear

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, black, crew cab pickup truck with a short box.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

West Moberly First Nations celebrates opening of Sukunka Lodge

Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - The West Moberly First Nations celebrated an important milestone in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project. On October...
Read more
News

The Horse Ranch to host open house and fundraiser in support of Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association

Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Horse Ranch, of Baldonnel, will be hosting an open house and fundraiser. Taking place...
Read more
News

Grand Opening of BC Hydro’s Passive House Apartments

Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro's Passive House Apartments are now complete and will offer the residents of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv