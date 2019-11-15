Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects in break and enter

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a break and enter to a business in Bezanson.
According to RCMP, on the morning of October 26 at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter to the Bezanson General Store.
Police say the suspects forced their way into the business and then fled the location with approximately $3,500 of tobacco products, heading south in a truck.
The two male suspects are described as:
Suspect #1:
- male, appears younger in age
- wearing black pants & black hooded sweater, with white PUMA logo on front, white shoes, light coloured cap, gloves
Suspect #2:
- male, appears older & Caucasian
- wearing black hooded sweater, blue jeans, dark coloured footwear
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, black, crew cab pickup truck with a short box.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.