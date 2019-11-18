NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing man

By Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 72-year-old William Ards.

According to RCMP, Ards was last heard from on September 17, 2019, prior to leaving on a holiday. Ards was to return to Grande Prairie on October 21.

Ards is described as:

·         Caucasian

·         Grey hair

·         Blue eyes

·         5’10 and 160 lbs

RCMP say there is a concern for Ards’ well-being and would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

