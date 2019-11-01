Great start for local senior riders at Canadian Finals Rodeo

RED DEER, A.B. – The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo is well underway in Red Deer with many riders taking part from the Peace Region.

So far, three out of the four senior riders are performing quite well and have been able to pick up some cash.

As of Friday, Jacob Gardner has been able to earn $9,585 in bull riding, Clayton Moore has earned $15,660 in steer wrestling, and Stephen Culling has been able to earn $2,430 steer wrestling. Jake Watson has not been able to earn any money as he tries his hand in saddle bronc.

The 46th Canadian Finals Rodeo continues now until Sunday, November 3 in Red Deer.

Up-to-date results can be found on the CFR’s website.

Here are the results as of Friday, November 1:

Clayton Moore – Steer Wrestling:

Round 1: 9th, 5.2 seconds

Round 2: 2nd, 4.0

Round 3: 2nd, 3.6

Aggregate Rank: 2nd

Jacob Gardner – Bull Riding:

Round 1: T4th, 82.5 points

Round 2: 2nd, 84.50

Round 3: No score

Aggregate Rank: 5th

Stephen Culling – Steer Wrestling:

Round 1: 4th, 4.0

Round 2: 7th, 4.9

Round 3: 11th, 6.2

Aggregate Rank: 5th

Jake Watson – Saddle Bronc:

Round 1: No Score

Round 2: 6th, 83.75 points

Round 3: No Score

Aggregate Rank: T8th