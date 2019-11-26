Great weekend at Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel took place over the weekend, November 22 to the 24, at the Dawson Creek Curling Club.

Taking part in this Cashspiel included three teams from China and over 30 teams from the Peace Country and Edmonton area.

Winning the Competitive Divison was Graham Powell over the Shawn Donnelly foursome out of Edmonton.

- Advertisement -

This event was the fourth out of five qualifying events for the Pomeroy Inn & Suites Peace Curling Tour Championship which will take place January 10 to the 12, 2020 in Sexsmith.

The young Courtland Sonnenberg team out of Grande Prairie won

the Cora Breakfast and Lunch Challenge Division championship.

The Destiny Vandale team out of Tumbler Ridge won the junior championship on Sunday against the Casey Patterson team, which put them in the lead for overall standings in the Lake View Credit Union Junior Division of the Tour.

Also at the Cashspiel, the Special Olympic Division of the Tour kicked off their inaugural games between the Dawson Creek Tornados and the Fort St. John Lightning in Dawson Creek on November 24, and they will be a part of the upcoming Fort St. John spiel and Tour Championship in Sexsmith in January 2020.

The next part of the Peace Curling Tour takes place on December 6 to the 8 in Fort St. John.