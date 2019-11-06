-11.6 C
A rendering showing the proposed plan of the new Co-Op Service Station at the corner of 100 Street and 114A Avenue in Fort St. John.
News

Groundbreaking for new Co-Op service station expected to start in the Spring

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Groundbreaking for the new Fort St. John Co-Op Service Station is scheduled for the Spring.

According to Fort St. John Co-op General Manager, Brad Lussier, City Council has given approval for the project’s development permit on October 21.

Lussier says he is currently waiting for a building permit from the City and is planning to put out tenders for the project after Christmas.

According to Lussier, depending on weather and ground conditions, groundbreaking for the project could begin late April or early May, with construction expected to last 8 to 10 months.

Lussier says the project is a much-needed service for the north end of the City and will be an $8 million investment.

The service station will be located at the corner of 100 Street and 114A Avenue and will feature a gas bar, propane, a car wash, and convenience store.

