‘He listened:’ Alberta’s energy minister meets with federal counterpart in Calgary

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

CALGARY — Alberta’s energy minister says she had a productive meeting with Canada’s newly appointed natural resources minister.

Sonya Savage met with Seamus O’Regan, an MP from Newfoundland, this week during his first official visit to Alberta.

She says he listened and appeared to understand the frustrations in Alberta.

Advertisement

Savage says there are many issues that need to be addressed in the near future.

Her priority is dealing with the CN rail strike, which she says is preventing 170,000 barrels of oil from moving out of Alberta every day.

Savage says her other concerns include getting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built without delay, and changing two controversial federal bills that affect the energy industry.

“It was a great opportunity to explain the very real problems that Alberta is facing,” she said. “He listened, for sure, and I believe he understood.

“In the months ahead, we’ll see whether there is action.”

The Canadian Press

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Canadian Press

Canadian Press
All Posts »