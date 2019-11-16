NewsRegional

Highway 49 closed east of Dawson Creek

By Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Highway 49 remains closed in both directions. Vehicle fire between 209 Rd and 207 Rd (7 km east of Dawson Creek). The road is closed. Detour 207 Rd and Briar Ridge to Highway 2. No heavy vehicles. Local traffic only. Assessment in progress. Next update time Sat Nov 16 at 1:00 PM MST. Last updated Sat Nov 16 at 10:49 AM MST. (DBC-13491)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 49 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire on the Pouce Bridge.

Drivebc.ca says the Highway is closed in both directions between the 209 road and the 207 road, approximately 7 km east of Dawson Creek.

There is no detour around the scene, and Drivebc.ca will provide an update on the highway at 10:30 a.m.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see — email news@moosefm.ca.

