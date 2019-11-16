Highway 49 closed east of Dawson Creek

UPDATE – Highway 49 remains closed in both directions. Vehicle fire between 209 Rd and 207 Rd (7 km east of Dawson Creek). The road is closed. Detour 207 Rd and Briar Ridge to Highway 2. No heavy vehicles. Local traffic only. Assessment in progress. Next update time Sat Nov 16 at 1:00 PM MST. Last updated Sat Nov 16 at 10:49 AM MST. (DBC-13491)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 49 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire on the Pouce Bridge.

Drivebc.ca says the Highway is closed in both directions between the 209 road and the 207 road, approximately 7 km east of Dawson Creek.

- Advertisement -

There is no detour around the scene, and Drivebc.ca will provide an update on the highway at 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy49– Vehicle fire just east of #DawsonCreek has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment still in progress. Crews on scene . Detour available

to local traffic only.

Next update: 9:30 AM PST

10:30 AM MST

More info: https://t.co/bk54hipQMz — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) November 16, 2019

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see — email news@moosefm.ca.