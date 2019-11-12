-4.5 C
Hudson’s Hope RCMP see increase in driving violations during past month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released a police report for events that took place during the months of October and early November.

Between October 24 and November 12, Hudson’s Hope RCMP say they responded to 30 calls for service.

Also during that time frame, Police say they had issued 45 written violations and warning tickets to drivers.

According to RCMP, Highway and road safety continues to be a big focus within Hudson’s Hope as they are seeing an increase in speeding.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP are reminding drivers that speeding fines can range from $138.00 to
$196.00, with excessive speeding resulting in a $368.00 fine and a seven-day impound of the vehicle. Speeding in school zone ranges from $196.00 to $253.00.

If you have any information regarding crime, you are being asked to call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

