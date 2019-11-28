Huskies ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive campaign this Sunday in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hockey team is gearing up for their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive on December 1.

All items collected from the Food Drive will be going to the Salvation Army. This is an integral campaign for the Salvation Army Food Bank as these items are the foundation of stock for the coming months.

Non-perishable food donations will be picked up door-to-door by the Huskies and volunteers, and donations can also be dropped off on Sunday at the North Peace Arena.

The Food Drive collection will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until the early afternoon.

All non-perishable food donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, you can contact Allen Karasiuk by email ajkara@telus.net or by phone at 250-261-9466.

Below is a video from 2017 where Hockey Canada shares the importance of this Food Drive and the unique care we have for our community.