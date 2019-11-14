-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Wilms

by: Scott Brooks

on

31

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #9 Forward Cooper Wilms.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Cooper was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Cooper Wilms Facts:

  • Age: 20
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Weight: 192 lbs.
  • Shoots: Right
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Cooper: “This is my second season.”

 

  • What position do you play?

Cooper: “I’m a right-winger.”

 

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Cooper: “A little rough, kind of gritty; I’d say for the most part.”

 

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Cooper: “Definitely scoring a hat-trick this weekend, that was the highlight, so far.”

 

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Cooper: “The Toronto Maple Leafs.”

 

  • Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Cooper: “Sidney Crosby.”

 

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Cooper: “Mostly country.”

 

  • What’s your favourite food?

Cooper: “Pizza.”

 

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Cooper: “I hope to win another championship.”

