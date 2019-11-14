Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Wilms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #9 Forward Cooper Wilms.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Cooper was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Cooper Wilms Facts:
- Age: 20
- Height: 6′ 2″
- Weight: 192 lbs.
- Shoots: Right
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Cooper: “This is my second season.”
- What position do you play?
Cooper: “I’m a right-winger.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Cooper: “A little rough, kind of gritty; I’d say for the most part.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Cooper: “Definitely scoring a hat-trick this weekend, that was the highlight, so far.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Cooper: “The Toronto Maple Leafs.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey player?
Cooper: “Sidney Crosby.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Cooper: “Mostly country.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Cooper: “Pizza.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Cooper: “I hope to win another championship.”