Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Wilms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #9 Forward Cooper Wilms.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Cooper was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Cooper Wilms Facts:

Age: 20

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 192 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Cooper: “This is my second season.”

What position do you play?

Cooper: “I’m a right-winger.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Cooper: “A little rough, kind of gritty; I’d say for the most part.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Cooper: “Definitely scoring a hat-trick this weekend, that was the highlight, so far.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Cooper: “The Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Cooper: “Sidney Crosby.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Cooper: “Mostly country.”

What’s your favourite food?

Cooper: “Pizza.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Cooper: “I hope to win another championship.”