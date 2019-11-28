Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #17 Forward Jared Winkel.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Jared Winkel Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Weight: 172 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Lantzville, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Jared: “I played last year and this is going to be my second year.”
- What position do you play?
Jared: “I play left-wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Jared: “Mostly an offensive forward but I like to be a 200 foot forward, for sure.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Jared: “Definitely winning the championship last year.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Jared: “The Chicago Blackhawks.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey player?
Jared: “Patrick Kane.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Jared: “Pretty well anything.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Jared: “Pizza, lasagna, spaghetti; a lot of Italian food, actually.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Jared: “Well, take it one step at a time but hopefully win another championship, go on further and win a Provincial championship.”