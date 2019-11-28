Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #17 Forward Jared Winkel.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Jared Winkel Facts:

Age: 19

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 172 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Lantzville, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Jared: “I played last year and this is going to be my second year.”

What position do you play?

Jared: “I play left-wing.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Jared: “Mostly an offensive forward but I like to be a 200 foot forward, for sure.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Jared: “Definitely winning the championship last year.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Jared: “The Chicago Blackhawks.”

Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Jared: “Patrick Kane.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Jared: “Pretty well anything.”

What’s your favourite food?

Jared: “Pizza, lasagna, spaghetti; a lot of Italian food, actually.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Jared: “Well, take it one step at a time but hopefully win another championship, go on further and win a Provincial championship.”