Thursday, November 28, 2019
Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #17 Forward Jared Winkel.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Jared Winkel Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5′ 11″
  • Weight: 172 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Lantzville, B.C.
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Jared: “I played last year and this is going to be my second year.”

  • What position do you play?

Jared: “I play left-wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Jared: “Mostly an offensive forward but I like to be a 200 foot forward, for sure.”

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Jared: “Definitely winning the championship last year.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Jared: “The Chicago Blackhawks.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Jared: “Patrick Kane.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Jared: “Pretty well anything.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Jared: “Pizza, lasagna, spaghetti; a lot of Italian food, actually.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Jared: “Well, take it one step at a time but hopefully win another championship, go on further and win a Provincial championship.”

