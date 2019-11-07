4.6 C
Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 Forward Joel Bourgeois.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Joel was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Joel Bourgeois Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Weight: 175 lbs.
  • Shoots: —
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Joel: “This will be my third season playing on the Huskies.”

 

  • What position do you play?

Joel: “I usually play right-wing.”

 

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Joel: “I’m more of an energetic kind of winger who likes to forecheck, get in on the quick pucks and try to provide as much offence as possible.”

 

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Joel: “Definitely last year winning our second one (championship) in a row, that’s got to be top of the list, that’s for sure. (Scott: “That’s quite a major accomplishment.”) Yeah, for sure. It’s good to see the guys rally around it and hopefully go for three this year.”

 

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Joel: “I’m a fan of the Winnipeg Jets.”

 

  • Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Joel: ‘Definitely Patrik Laine or Blake Wheeler.”

 

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Joel: “Basically a blend of everything; don’t really have a preference.”

 

  • What’s your favourite food?

Joel: “Pizza’s really good but, really, I’ll eat anything.”

 

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Joel: “Just keep playing the way we’ve been playing for the last couple of games and hopefully carry that on into the postseason.”

