Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 Forward Joel Bourgeois.

Joel Bourgeois Facts:

Age: 19

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 175 lbs.

Shoots: —

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Joel: “This will be my third season playing on the Huskies.”

What position do you play?

Joel: “I usually play right-wing.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Joel: “I’m more of an energetic kind of winger who likes to forecheck, get in on the quick pucks and try to provide as much offence as possible.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Joel: “Definitely last year winning our second one (championship) in a row, that’s got to be top of the list, that’s for sure. (Scott: “That’s quite a major accomplishment.”) Yeah, for sure. It’s good to see the guys rally around it and hopefully go for three this year.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Joel: “I’m a fan of the Winnipeg Jets.”

Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Joel: ‘Definitely Patrik Laine or Blake Wheeler.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Joel: “Basically a blend of everything; don’t really have a preference.”

What’s your favourite food?

Joel: “Pizza’s really good but, really, I’ll eat anything.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Joel: “Just keep playing the way we’ve been playing for the last couple of games and hopefully carry that on into the postseason.”