Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 Forward Joel Bourgeois.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Joel was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Joel Bourgeois Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 5′ 9″
- Weight: 175 lbs.
- Shoots: —
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Joel: “This will be my third season playing on the Huskies.”
- What position do you play?
Joel: “I usually play right-wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Joel: “I’m more of an energetic kind of winger who likes to forecheck, get in on the quick pucks and try to provide as much offence as possible.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Joel: “Definitely last year winning our second one (championship) in a row, that’s got to be top of the list, that’s for sure. (Scott: “That’s quite a major accomplishment.”) Yeah, for sure. It’s good to see the guys rally around it and hopefully go for three this year.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Joel: “I’m a fan of the Winnipeg Jets.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey player?
Joel: ‘Definitely Patrik Laine or Blake Wheeler.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Joel: “Basically a blend of everything; don’t really have a preference.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Joel: “Pizza’s really good but, really, I’ll eat anything.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Joel: “Just keep playing the way we’ve been playing for the last couple of games and hopefully carry that on into the postseason.”