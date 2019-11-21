Huskies Player of the Week: Logan Kimmie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #13 Forward Logan Kimmie.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Logan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Logan Kimmie Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 5′ 6″

Weight: 147 lbs.

Shoots: —

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Logan: “This is my first year, rookie season.”

What position do you play?

Logan: “I play right-wing.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Logan: “Kind of more just a get in there and go all the time type player.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Logan: “Recently, I just scored my first goal, so that would definitely be the top of it.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Logan: “Kind of the Minnesota Wild, I don’t really know, the Vancouver Canucks, maybe.”

Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Logan: “Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Logan: “Country music.”

What’s your favourite food?

Logan: “Cereal.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Logan: “Probably just build-up to playing in the finals, hopefully, win the cup again. So, that would be pretty cool.”