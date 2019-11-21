Huskies Player of the Week: Logan Kimmie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #13 Forward Logan Kimmie.
Logan Kimmie Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 5′ 6″
- Weight: 147 lbs.
- Shoots: —
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Logan: “This is my first year, rookie season.”
- What position do you play?
Logan: “I play right-wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Logan: “Kind of more just a get in there and go all the time type player.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Logan: “Recently, I just scored my first goal, so that would definitely be the top of it.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Logan: “Kind of the Minnesota Wild, I don’t really know, the Vancouver Canucks, maybe.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey player?
Logan: “Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Logan: “Country music.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Logan: “Cereal.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Logan: “Probably just build-up to playing in the finals, hopefully, win the cup again. So, that would be pretty cool.”