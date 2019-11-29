-14.9 C
Huskies win on the road Thursday night over Fairview Flyers

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road Thursday night, November 28, as they took on the Fairview Flyers.

The start of the game did not go in the Huskies’ favour as Fairview was quick to take the lead with home-ice advantage.

At two minutes into the first period, the Flyers would score a goal on the Huskies, making the score 1-0.

Then almost two minutes later, Fairview would score another goal on the Pups, making it a 2-0 lead. The score would remain that way throughout the rest of the period.

In the second period, it took quite a bit of time for anyone to score but, eventually, at 1:34 remaining, Aiden Tegart would score a goal on Fairview, with assists by Gary Loewen and Dean Whitcomb, making the score 2-1 behind the Flyers.

In the third frame, when it came to scoring, the case would be the same for the Huskies as at 4:44 remaining in the period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal on Fairview, with an assist by Jared Winkel, making the score tied at two apiece.

That tie would not be broken, leading the game into overtime.

Then with 3:53 remaining in overtime, Jared Loewen would score on the Flyers, with an assist by Brady Marzocco, winning the game 3-2 over Fairview.

Up next, the Huskies are home on Saturday, November 30, as they host the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for a special Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

