Fort St. John
Thursday, November 28, 2019
News

ICBC reminds drivers to keep safety in mind for holiday shopping season

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the holiday shopping season starting up, ICBC is reminding drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot.

According to ICBC, last year saw 96,000 crashes that happened in parking lots across B.C.

ICBC says it receives hundreds of thousands of claims every year, with vehicle damage costs totalling $1.33 billion in 2018 alone.

While some may believe that driving in parking lots is “safer” than highway driving, ICBC says parking lots present drivers with other challenges such as increased congestion and heavy pedestrian activity.

The holiday season could add a layer of distraction with drivers apt to be more preoccupied with their shopping list or finding a parking spot.

ICBC encourages drivers to apply a bit of holiday cheer, be courteous and have a bit more patience during this time of year.

