ICBC reminds drivers to prepare for wintry weather and road conditions

VICTORIA, B.C. – With winter setting in across most of the province, ICBC is reminding drivers to prepare for the wintry weather and road conditions.

According to ICBC, casualty crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions increase by a staggering 87 percent across B.C. in December compared to October.

ICBC says it is urging drivers to do their part to prevent crashes by preparing their vehicle for winter weather and adjusting their driving when challenging conditions arrive.

Before hitting the road, it is recommended that you clear off any build-up of snow or ice off your vehicle and make sure that you clear windows and mirrors to prevent injury or death.

More winter driving safety tips can be found by visiting shiftintowinter.ca.