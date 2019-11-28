IIO BC notified following incident involving Fort St John RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP have notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia following an incident that resulted in one man being taken to hospital early Thursday morning.

According to Police, on November 28, at 2:00 a.m., Fort St. John RCMP attempted a traffic stop on a truck with no tail lights.

The driver fled and the officer pulled over, turned off his emergency lights and advised dispatch and his partners that he had disengaged and there was no pursuit.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle was later located rolled in a ditch with the driver inside. Fire and Emergency Health Services attended and transported the male driver to the hospital.

The RCMP is conducting a criminal investigation and has notified the IIO BC.

The IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.