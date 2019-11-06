Inconnu Swim Club attends meet in GP; three swimmers qualify for meet in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club was on the road over the weekend, November 2 and 3, to Grande Prairie for the Fast Track Into Fall Swim Meet.

In attendance for the Swim Meet from Inconnu Swim Club were 23 swimmers.

The majority of Inconnu swimmers, except one, were able to set new best times.

Out of those 22 swimmers, three swimmers were able to achieve qualified times for the J.P. Fiset Invitational Swim Meet, which is scheduled to take place on December 12 to the 15 in Edmonton.

The three swimmers off to Edmonton include Frankie Woods in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, Grayson Louie in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and Viggo Pederson in the 50m freestyle.

Others to have previously qualified for the Swim Meet in Edmonton include Owen Lang, Julien Kemp, Alexander McDonald, Eric Louie, and Cameron Louie.