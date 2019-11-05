Independent investigation into Fort St. John RCMP arrest ends

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has closed their investigation after a man was injured while being taken into RCMP custody in Fort St. John.

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald says their investigation has determined that the injuries sustained by the suspect while he was being arrested do not meet the threshold of “serious harm”.

On April 22, 2019, a Fort St. John RCMP officer on patrol attempted to stop a male in an area where thefts from vehicles had occurred earlier in the evening. The male was said to match the description of a person identified as being involved in the thefts. When the officer requested the male stop so he could speak with him in relation to the thefts, the male fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, the officer caught the male and an altercation ensued. Other officers attended and assisted in detaining the male. He was subsequently arrested for obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. During the arrest, the male was injured.

The IIO commenced an investigation as his injury may have fallen within the definition of “serious harm,” as defined in the Police Act R.S.B.C 1996 ch. 367, and officers were present when the injury occurred.

During the investigation, the IIO received medical consent from the male to access his medical records. These showed that his injuries were treated without surgery.

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald has determined that the injuries do not to meet the threshold of “serious harm,” defined in the Police Act as injury that may result in death, may cause serious disfigurement or may cause substantial loss or impairment of mobility of the body as a whole or of the function of any limb or organ.